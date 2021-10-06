Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

A number of research firms have commented on DNN. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

