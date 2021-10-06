Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Deluxe worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DLX opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

