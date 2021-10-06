Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

DAL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 362,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

