Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 235,876.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 129,732 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000.

FIVG stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

