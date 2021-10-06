David F. Novack Sells 17,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

DVAX traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,674. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.