Datto (NYSE:MSP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Datto traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 2856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Datto by 97.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 80.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

