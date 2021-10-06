Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Dana has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

