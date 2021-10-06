Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

DAN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,494. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

