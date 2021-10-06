CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

