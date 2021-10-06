CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 5,187,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,944. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

