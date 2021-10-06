CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $758.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.