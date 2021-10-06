CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.42. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4,487 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $16,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $5,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

