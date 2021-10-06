Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4,331.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 660,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

CMI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.82. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

