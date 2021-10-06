Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Culp has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Culp has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Culp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,363. Culp has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

