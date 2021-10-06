CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in CSX by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 10,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. 1,003,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.