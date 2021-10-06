CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSLLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

CSLLY stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.