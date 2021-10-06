CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,876. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.