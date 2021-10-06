Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Dividend of $2.16

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 2.16 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.37.
CHBH remained flat at $$60.72 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $69.00.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
