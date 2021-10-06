Critical Review: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) versus Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22% Ryerson 1.92% 34.04% 3.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitsubishi and Ryerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ryerson has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.78%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ryerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi and Ryerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A Ryerson $3.47 billion 0.24 -$65.80 million ($0.08) -269.63

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson.

Summary

Ryerson beats Mitsubishi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius. The company was founded on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

