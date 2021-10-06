Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

