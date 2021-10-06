Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.56 ($75.95).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

