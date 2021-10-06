Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $731.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $942.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $878.47.

EQIX traded down $6.52 on Tuesday, hitting $753.55. 8,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $832.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

