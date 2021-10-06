CRDT (CRDT) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. CRDT has a market capitalization of $32,636.38 and approximately $836,323.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00225503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00102925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

