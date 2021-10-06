Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $16.45 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.