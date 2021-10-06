Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,682. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

