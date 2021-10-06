Crabel Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,520 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 2,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

