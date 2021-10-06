Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 4,159,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,982,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

