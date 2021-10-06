Cowen Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $93.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

ITRI stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 5,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

