Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of COUP traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,502. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

