Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,471.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $78,471.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00006988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.