CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CoreSite Realty worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

