Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,870. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

