Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.14.

NYSE STZ opened at $213.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.08.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

