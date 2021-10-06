Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 1,287,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,942. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.