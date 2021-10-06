Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $214,144.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Conceal has a market cap of $6.72 million and $214,144.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.66 or 1.00117680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00343165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00570486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00229107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,722,137 coins and its circulating supply is 11,610,067 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

