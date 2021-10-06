Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,040. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

