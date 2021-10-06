Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 12th

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -13.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 12,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $574.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

