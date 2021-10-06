Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
CRK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 81,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
