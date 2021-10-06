Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

CRK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 81,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

