Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $519.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $421,336 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

