Comparing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SPAR Group alerts:

This table compares SPAR Group and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPAR Group and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $89.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.13 $3.37 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 8.50 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -33.31

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.