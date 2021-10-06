Comparing CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CBTX alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBTX and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

CBTX currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.24 $26.36 million $1.06 24.97 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.40 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.80

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CBTX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 25.69% 7.01% 0.97% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBTX beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.