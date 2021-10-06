Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

