CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 394.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CommScope were worth $138,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 469.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 230,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

