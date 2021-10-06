Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 187 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $238,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

