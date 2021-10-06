Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,088 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,786. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.