Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 963 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Viasat by 210.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

