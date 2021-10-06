Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $873,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,956. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

