Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 346 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.97. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

