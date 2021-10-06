Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 86,510 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MAC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.