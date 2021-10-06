Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 156 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

